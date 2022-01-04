2022 Congratulatory Rose Festival Message

Congratulate your 2022 Texas Rose Festival participant with a :15 second congratulatory message highlighting their participation in this year’s festival.

Message will air a minimum of 30 times from September 26th – October 16th on KETK-NBC TV

Receive a flash drive of your commemorative message and the Rose Festival Parade

DEADLINE TO PARTICIPATE:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The personalized message may consist of 27-29 words.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Schoenbrun Duchess of the Texas Rose Festival from your loving family. Elizabeth is studying business at the University of Arkansas. Wishing you a Rose filled week!” (Voice over continues) Join us for the 2022 Texas Rose Festival. (GRAPHICS: Texas Rose Festival Parade and Queen’s Tea Saturday, October 16th TexasRoseFestival.com) EXAMPLE of Wording: 2021 Congratulatory Rose Festival Message

Cost for Rose Festival Television Message: $950

2–3 pictures (non-Rose Costume pictures) that will be used in commercial

Commercial will be emailed once production is approved

Commemorative copy of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade

Commemorative copy of the Congratulatory Commercial

Flash-drive with Texas Rose Festival Parade & Congratulatory Commercial will be mailed a week following the Festival

If you have any questions or concerns please contact us! We are happy to help!