2022 Congratulatory Rose Festival Message

Congratulate your 2022 Texas Rose Festival participant with a :15 second congratulatory message highlighting their participation in this year’s festival.
Message will air a minimum of 30 times from September 26th – October 16th on KETK-NBC TV
Receive a flash drive of your commemorative message and the Rose Festival Parade
DEADLINE TO PARTICIPATE:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
The personalized message may consist of 27-29 words.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Schoenbrun Duchess of the Texas Rose Festival from your loving family. Elizabeth is studying business at the University of Arkansas. Wishing you a Rose filled week!” (Voice over continues) Join us for the 2022 Texas Rose Festival. (GRAPHICS: Texas Rose Festival Parade and Queen’s Tea Saturday, October 16th TexasRoseFestival.com)EXAMPLE of Wording: 2021 Congratulatory Rose Festival Message
- Cost for Rose Festival Television Message: $950
- 2–3 pictures (non-Rose Costume pictures) that will be used in commercial
- Commercial will be emailed once production is approved
- Commemorative copy of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade
- Commemorative copy of the Congratulatory Commercial
- Flash-drive with Texas Rose Festival Parade & Congratulatory Commercial will be mailed a week following the Festival
If you have any questions or concerns please contact us! We are happy to help!
|Jill Cobb
KETK-TV
Office: 903-279-0820
Mobile: 903-571-2028
JCobb@ketk.com
|Molly Nelson
KETK-TV
Office: 903-279-0819
Mobile: 903-780-8528
MNelson@ketk.com