Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
60°
Sign Up
Tyler
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Super Saver
Education
Special Reports
Weird News
National
World
East Texas Gas Prices
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Possible gas leak on Troup HWY in …
Top Stories
Henderson police, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office not …
East Texas woman with Alzheimer’s missing after wandering …
CHRISTUS Health talks major clinical trial
Video
Tyler Senior Center’s Spring Fashion Show
Video
Weather
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
Friday Football Fever
Fever Scores
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Top Stories
Kilgore College holds off Blinn 64-62 in Region 14 …
Video
Top Stories
Kilgore College beats rival TJC in Region 14 Tournament
Video
Trinity Valley Lady Cards punch their ticket to Region …
Video
LaPoynor Flyers set out to write their own championship …
Video
Kilgore College beats Lamar State-Port Arthur 54-49 …
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Post Your Local Events
KETK Gives Back
East Texas Women
Small Town Salute
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
BestReviews
Positive News
Top Stories
CHRISTUS Health talks major clinical trial
Video
Top Stories
Tyler Senior Center’s Spring Fashion Show
Video
33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits …
Video
East Texas lawn care businesses help get your yard …
Video
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office holds gun range dedication …
Video
Video
KETK Replay
FOX51 Replay
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
CHRISTUS Health talks major clinical trial
Video
Top Stories
Tyler Senior Center’s Spring Fashion Show
Video
Top Stories
33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits …
Video
JOB ALERT: Etheredge Industrial Services in Tyler …
Video
Friday Midday Forecast: Cooler for Friday, warming …
Video
Kilgore College holds off Blinn 64-62 in Region 14 …
Video
Contests
🏀 Basketball Challenge by Heaton Eye
🛏️ March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
Remarkable Women: March 2023
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
🙏 Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway
Top Stories
Remarkable Women
Gallery
Top Stories
KETK’s Basketball Challenge Bracket Game by Heaton …
Top Stories
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
QR Code Survey
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Etheredge Industrial Services in Tyler …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Jasper Ventures Inc in Whitehouse needs …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Chili’s in Lindale needs a Restaurant …
Video
JOB ALERT: Holiday Inn Club Vacations in Flint needs …
Video
JOB ALERT: Thrive Pediatric Care in Overton needs …
Video
JOB ALERT: Palestine Correctional Facility in Palestine …
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
News Tips
About Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
Advertise With Us
FOX51
KTPN
Technical Issues
Feedback
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
KETK Salute to Seniors
2022 Winners
2023 Winners