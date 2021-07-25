10-man Germany beats Saudi Arabia 3-2 in Olympic soccer

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP)Germany twice threw away the lead and had a player sent off before Felix Uduokhai gave the team a 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia in men’s Olympic soccer on Sunday.

Uduokhai headed in Max Kruse’s corner in the 75th minute.

Nadiem Amiri gave Germany the lead but Sami Al-Najei equalized after goalkeeper Florian Muller could only parry a shot from Salem Al-Dawsari.

Ragnar Ache restored the lead in the 43rd but Al-Najei equalized again. A foul on Al-Najei saw Amos Pieper sent off in the 67th before Uduokhai gave Germany its first win in Japan.

Germany has three points in Group D, a point behind both Brazil and Ivory Coast. Saudi Arabia is last with zero points.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51