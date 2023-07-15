GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – An 11-year-old East Texas junior golfer is getting set for two big-time tournaments coming up.

We caught up with Elizabeth Harris as she prepares for her journey to two championships.

“We joined the Wounded Warriors down there in San Antonio and so just as part of his therapy, he was out there every day just, you know, finding his healing and so he really found that through golf,” said her mother Lucero Harris. “He never played golf before and then our son kind of tagged along and he became a golfer and then our daughter tagged along and so we just all have been on the golf course ever since.”

Lucero and her husband passed the game of golf down to their two children, and 11-year-old Elizabeth has been golfing ever since she could remember.

“Well, I used to fall asleep when I was pregnant with her on the putting green. Oh, so forever. You know, the whole family likes to play,” laughed Lucero.

Once she picked up a club, she never wanted to put it down.

“I was like two years old. My brother was going to first tee, I picked up his club and then I just swung it, and then I knew I wanted to do it my whole life,” exclaimed Elizabeth.

Elizabeth prepares for the upcoming world championships by practicing fore three hours a day.

“I practice every single day. I practice for like three hours and I do a lot of chipping, putting, and driving range and sand bunkers,” said Elizabeth.

“So she is my checklist-oriented kid and I’ll tell you what, that is not who I am at all. And so I just see her every day and she gets up at six in the morning by herself, has her breakfast, gets her homework done, gets her chores done, you know, everything that she needs to do. And I feel like that alone is going to set her apart from a lot of different people around,” declared Lucero.

Now Elizabeth will be taking her talents to California for the Calloway Future World Championships and then a week later she will be at the U.S. Kids World Championship in North Carolina.

“It’s really exciting for me to have all these opportunities to play. It’s really nice,” smiled Elizabeth.

With all of her success on the course, Elizabeth started Texas Princess Golf to inspire other girls to get out on the fairway.

“Why I started it was because I wanted to show that there are other girls who can be like really good and to make other girls become golfers,” said Elizabeth.

“She just wants people to know that there are girl golfers out there and that they can come out here and play a golf course as hard as Tempest, and they can probably do it better than you can. So she just wants the world to know, you know,” said Lucero.

All the profits Elizabeth receives from Princess Golf goes toward tournaments but a portion goes to charity.

“She started this and profits go to her tournaments, but she gets those profits and she donates them to local mentoring programs as well,” added Lucero.