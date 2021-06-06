12 athletes from the University of Texas to compete at U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will have quite the presence in Indianapolis at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials beginning on Sunday.

Twelve athletes will represent the Forty Acres at the trials. There are both current and former athletes who will compete over the course of the one week trial period.

Noah Duperre, a freshman competing in the men’s 3-meter springboard, Andrew Gawin-Parigini, a junior also competing in the men’s 3-meter springboard and Andrew Harness, a sophomore competing in the men’s 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform, are the current athletes participating on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, it’ll be Janie Boyle, a sophomore competing in the 10-meter platform, Bridget O’Neil, a freshman competing in the 3-meter springboard, Jordan Skilken, a sophomore competing in the 10-meter platform and incoming freshman Hailey Hernandez, competing in the 3-meter springboard, who will represent Texas.

There are a number of Texas Exes who will compete as well, such as Murphy Bromberg, Grayson Campbell, Alison Gibson, Jordan Windle and Laura Wilkinson.

Everything will begin Sunday morning 10 a.m., and the trials will run through June 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana.