15-year-old rider dies after crashing in Spain race

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP)A 15-year-old Spanish rider died after crashing in a motorcycle race in Spain on Saturday.

Race organizers said Dean Berta Vinales, a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales, did not recover from his injuries after the crash in a Supersport 300 race at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit.

His death came two months after 14-year-old Spanish rider Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit.

Also Saturday, organizers of the Rallye Villa de Llanes in northern Spain said driver Jaime Gil Vitoria and co-driver Diego Calvo Gonzalez died after crashing in their Seat Marbella.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51