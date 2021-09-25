15-year-old rider dies after crashing in Spain race

MADRID (AP)A 15-year-old Spanish rider died after crashing in a motorcycle race in Spain on Saturday.

Race organizers said Dean Berta Vinales, a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales, did not recover from his injuries after the crash in a Supersport 300 race at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit.

His death came two months after 14-year-old Spanish rider Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit.

Also Saturday, organizers of the Rallye Villa de Llanes in northern Spain said driver Jaime Gil Vitoria and co-driver Diego Calvo Gonzalez died after crashing in their Seat Marbella.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports