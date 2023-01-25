DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP)Spectators will not be allowed to attend the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday because of what organizers have described as ”severe weather conditions” forecast at Emirates Golf Club.

The European tour said Wednesday the decision had been made ”with the safety of all in mind.”

”Emirates Golf Club will be open only to the players, the caddies, officials and the media,” the tour said, adding that it looks forward to inviting the public back to the course on Friday.

The Dubai Desert Classic is one of the biggest events on the European tour’s schedule. Top-ranked Rory McIlroy headlines the field this year.

