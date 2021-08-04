2 swimmers drop out of hot Olympic marathon swimming

TOKYO (AP)David Aubry of France dropped out of the men’s 10-kilometer Olympic marathon swimming in the later stages of the seven-lap race.

He was wheeled off on a stretcher after coming out of the water Thursday.

Aubry had raced near the back of the 26-man field.

Also dropping out was Hector Pardoe of Britain.

The race went off with temperatures in the 80s Fahrenheit (20s Celsius) and humidity of 69%.

