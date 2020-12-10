2021 Minor League Teams List

NEW YORK (AP)Major League Baseball’s invited 2021 affiliates, with dropped affiliates below (x-pending parent club confirmation):

AMERICAN(equals)

Baltimore – Norfolk (Triple-A), Bowie (Double-A), Aberdeen (High-A), Delmarva (Low-A)

Boston – Worcester (Triple-A), Portland (Double-A), Greenville (High-A), Salem (Low-A)

Chicago – Charlotte Knights (Triple-A), Birmingham (Double-A), Winston-Salem (High-A), Kannapolis (Low-A)

Cleveland – Columbus (Triple-A), Akron (Double-A), Lake County (High-A), Lynchburg (Low-A)

Detroit – Toledo (Triple-A), Erie (Double-A), West Michigan (High-A), Lakeland (Low-A)

Houston – Sugar Land (Triple-A), Corpus Christi (Double-A), Fayetteville (High-A), Asheville (Low-A)

Kansas City – Omaha (Triple-A), Northwest Arkansas (Double-A), Quad Cities (High-A), Columbia, S.C. (Low-A)

Los Angeles – Salt Lake (Triple-A), Rocket City (Double-A), Tri-City (High-A), Inland Empire (Low-A)

Minnesota – St. Paul (Triple-A), Wichita (Double-A), Cedar Rapids (High-A), Fort Myers (Low-A)

New York – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A), Somerset, N.J. (Double-A), Hudson Valley (High-A), Tampa (Low-A)

Oakland – Las Vegas (Triple-A), Midland (Double-A), Lansing (High-A), Stockton (Low-A)

Seattle – Tacoma (Triple-A), Arkansas (Double-A), Everett (High-A), Modesto (Low-A)

Tampa Bay – Durham, N.C. (Triple-A), Montgomery, Ala. (Double-A), Bowling Green (High-A), Charleston, S.C. (Low-A)

Texas – Round Rock (Triple-A), Frisco (Double-A), Hickory (High-A), Down East (Low-A)

Toronto – Buffalo (Triple-A), New Hampshire (Double-A), Vancouver (High-A), Dunedin (Low-A)

NATIONAL LEAGUE(equals)

Arizona – Reno (Triple-A), Amarillo (Double-A), Hillsboro (High-A), Visalia (Low-A)

Atlanta – Gwinnett (Triple-A), Mississippi (Double-A), Rome (High-A), Augusta (Low-A)

Chicago – Iowa (Triple-A), Tennessee (Double-A), South Bend (High-A), Myrtle Beach (Low-A)

Cincinnati – Louisville (Triple-A), Chattanooga (Double-A), Dayton (High-A), Daytona (Low-A)

Colorado – Albuquerque (Triple-A), Hartford (Double-A), Spokane (High-A), x-Fresno (Low-A)

Los Angeles – Oklahoma City (Triple-A), Tulsa (Double-A), Great Lakes (High-A), Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A)

Miami – Jacksonville (Triple-A), Pensacola (Double-A), Beloit (High-A), Jupiter (Low-A)

Milwaukee – Nashville (Triple-A), Biloxi (Double-A), Wisconsin (High-A), Carolina (Low-A)

New York – Syracuse (Triple-A), Binghamton (Double-A), Brooklyn (High-A), St. Lucie (Low-A)

Philadelphia – Lehigh Valley (Triple-A), Reading (Double-A), Jersey Shore (High-A), Clearwater (Low-A)

Pittsburgh – Indianapolis (Triple-A), Altoona (Double-A), Greensboro (High-A), Bradenton (Low-A)

St. Louis – Memphis (Triple-A), Springfield (Double-A), Peoria (High-A), Palm Beach (Low-A)

San Diego – El Paso (Triple-A), San Antonio (Double-A), Fort Wayne (High-A), Lake Elsinore Storm (Low-A)

San Francisco – Sacramento (Triple-A), Richmond (Double-A), Eugene (High-A), San Jose (Low-A)

Washington – Rochester (Triple-A), Harrisburg (Double-A), Wilmington (High-A), Fredericksburg (Low-A)

Appalachian college summer league

(prior affiliate in parentheses)(equals)

Bluefield (W. Va), Blue Jays

Bristol (Va.), Pirates

Burlington (N.C.), Royals

Danville (Va.), Braves

Elizabethton (Tenn.), Twins

Greeneville (Tenn.), Reds

Johnson City (Tenn.), Cardinals

Kingsport (Tenn.), Mets

Princeton (W. Va.), Rays

Pulaski (Va.), Yankees

MLB Draft League(equals)

(prior affiliate in parentheses)(equals)

Frederick, Md. (Orioles, High-A)

Mahoning Valley, Ohio (Indians, short season)

State College, Pa. (Cardinals, short season)

Trenton, N.J. (Yankees, Double-A)

West Virginia (Pirates, short season)

Williamsport (Phillies, short season)

Pioneer League(equals)

Independent MLB partner league(equals)

(prior affiliate in parentheses)(equals)

Billings, Mont. (Reds)

Grand Junction, Colo. (Rockies)

Great Falls, Mont. (White Sox)

Idaho Falls (Royals)

Missoula, Mont. (Diamondbacks)

Ogden, Utah (Dodgers)

Orem, Utah (Angels)

Rocky Mountain, Colo. (Brewers)

No league(equals)

Auburn, N.Y. (Nationals)

Batavia, N.Y. (Marlins)

Boise, Idaho (Rockies)

Burlington, Iowa (Angels)

Burlington, Vt. (Athletics)

Charleston, W.Va. (Mariners)

Clinton, Iowa (Marlins)

Lancaster, Calif. (Calif,) Rockies

Hagerstown, Md. (Nationals)

Jackson, Tenn. (Diamondbacks)

Kane County, Ill. (Diamondbacks)

Lexington, Ky. (Royals)

Lowell, Mass. (Red Sox)

North Port, Fla., (Braves)

Norwich, Conn. (Tigers)

Port Charlotte, Fla. (Rays)

Salem-Keizer, Ore. (Giants)

Staten Island, N.Y. (Yankees)

Tri-City, N.Y. (Astros)

