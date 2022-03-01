Robinson 62, Brookland 41

Mills University 73, Pocahontas 36

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Forrest City 64, Valley View 62

Blytheville 66, Stuttgart 59

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Forrest City 63, Robinson 57

Mills University 57, Blytheville 41

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Robinson vs. Blytheville, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

Forrest City vs. Mills University, 8:30 p.m.

Class 4A NORTH=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Shiloh Christian 49, Subiaco Academy 45

Farmington 70, Pottsville 56

Berryville 58, Dardanelle 52

Harrison 60, Morrilton 42

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Berryville 69, Shiloh Christian 48

Farmington 75, Harrison 50

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Shiloh Christian 69, Harrison 60

Championship=

Farmington 67, Berryville 50

Class 4A SOUTH=

First Round=

Thursday, Feb. 24=

Magnolia 83, De Queen 52

Fountain Lake 39, Camden Fairview 35

Friday, Feb. 25=

Arkadelphia 48, Monticello 36

Watson Chapel 67, Nashville 55

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Semifinal=

Magnolia 67, Arkadelphia 32

Watson Chapel 44, Fountain Lake 43

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Third Place=

Arkadelphia 33, Fountain Lake 30

Championship=

Magnolia 60, Watson Chapel 53

CLASS 3A REGION 1=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Cedarville 48, West Fork 42

Elkins 68, Charleston 37

Waldron 64, Bergman 61

Paris 71, Valley Springs 52

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Cedarville 49, Waldron 46

Elkins 49, Paris 41

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Waldron 44, Paris 41

Championship=

Elkins 46, Cedarville 41

CLASS 3A REGION 2=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26th=

Osceola 77, Newport 49

Rivercrest 61, Riverview 57, OT

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Walnut Ridge 51, Cave City 49

Rose Bud 53 Manila 48

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Osceola 50, Walnut Ridge 43

Rivercrest 58, Rose Bud 55

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Walnut Ridge vs. Rose Bud, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

Osceola vs. Rivercrest, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 3=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Mayflower 49, Central West Helena 33

Episcopal 70, Perryville 51

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Central Arkansas Christian 59, Lamar 47

Jacksonville Lighthouse 49, Baptist Prep 47

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Mayflower 59, Central Arkansas Christian 48

Episcopal 63, Jacksonville Lighthouse 47

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Central Arkansas Christian vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

Mayflower vs. Episcopal, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 4=

First Round=

Friday, Feb. 25=

McGehee 61, Prescott 47

Drew Central 48, Glen Rose 46

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Dumas 52, Centerpoint 40

Lakeside 61, Ashdown 48

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Dumas 45, McGehee 37

Drew Central 65, Lakeside 50

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Lakeside 49, McGehee 48

Championship=

40, Drew Central 39

CLASS 2A CENTRAL=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Melbourne 58, Bigelow 48

Maumelle 54, Salem 36

Sunday, Feb. 27=

St. Joseph 49, Tuckerman 46

Marshall 67, Sloan-Hendrix 44

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

St. Joseph 55, Melbourne 39

Maumelle 71, Marshall 66

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Melbourne vs. Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

St. Joseph vs. Maumelle, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A NORTH=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Marianna Lee 57, Bay 38

Buffalo Island Central 67, Carlisle 54

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Earle 64, Barton 47

Rector 45, England 40

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Marianna Lee 55, Earle 34

Buffalo Island Central 32, Rector 14

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Earle vs. Rector, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

Marianna Lee vs. Buffalo Island Central, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A SOUTH=

First Round=

Thursday, Feb. 24=

Dierks 50, Woodlawn 41

Junction City 47, Caddo Hills 34

Friday, Feb. 25=

Cutter-Morning Star 68, Lafayette County 57

Magnet Cove 69, Fordyce 63

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Semifinal=

Dierks 41, Cutter-Morning Star 34

Junction 61, Magnet Cove 60

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Third Place=

Magnet Cove 67, Cutter-Morning Star 58

Championship=

Dierks 55 Junction City 37

CLASS 2A WEST=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Eureka Springs 68, Magazine 39

Lavaca 72, Alpena 35

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Acorn 85, Flippin 67

Cotter 54, Mountainburg 44

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Eureka Springs 62, Acorn 54

Lavaca 54, Cotter 37

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Acorn vs. Cotter, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

Eureka Springs vs. Lavaca, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 1=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

County Line 58, Omaha 31

Western Grove 58, Mulberry 48

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Ozark Catholic 50, Jasper 29

The New School 69, Lead Hill 54

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

County Line 68, Ozark Catholic 28

The New School 58, Western Grove 28

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Ozark Catholic vs. Western Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

County Line vs. The New School, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 2=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

West Side 57, Maynard 37

Marked Tree 82, Concord 31

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Calico Rock 57, Ridgefield Christian 47

Izard County 59, Mammoth Spring 31

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Calico Rock 49, West Side 44

Marked Tree 51, Izard County 37

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

West Side vs. Izard County, 5:30 p.m.

Championship=

Calico Rock vs. Marked Tree, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 3=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Wonderview 84, Marvell-Elaine 50

Clarendon 70,. Mt. Vernon-Enola 63

Guy-Perkins 62, Brinkley 46

Nemo Vista 62, Friendship Aspire Academy 52

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Wonderview 86, Guy-Perkins 69

Clarendon 58, Nemo Vista 43

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Nemo Vista 81, Guy-Perkins 79

Championship=

Wonderview vs. Clarendon, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 4=

First Round=

Wednesday, Feb. 23=

Bradley 86, Kirby 33

Mineral Springs 60, Nevada 55

Thursday, Feb. 24=

Emerson 69, Ouachita 56

Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63

Friday, Feb. 25=

Semifinal=

Bradley 52, Emerson 45

Mineral Springs 67, Dermott 58

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Third Place=

Emerson 47, Dermott 40

Championship=

Bradley 71, Mineral Springs 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Class 4A EAST=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Highland 51, Forrest City 25

Pulaski Academy 65, Valley View 50

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Wynne 51, Southside 29

Lonoke 66, Trumann 51

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Highland 39, Wynne 26

Pulaski Academy 63, Lonoke 29

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Wynne vs. Lonoke, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Highland vs. Pulaski Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 4A NORTH=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36

Farmington 68, Ozark 27

Harrison 40, Dardanelle 34

Gentry 53, Pottsville 51, OT

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Prairie Grove 47, Harrison 43

Farmington 67, Gentry 45

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Gentry 46, Harrison 33

Championship=

Farmington 61, Prairie Grove 42

Class 4A SOUTH=

First Round=

Thursday, Feb. 24=

Magnolia 66, De Queen 33

Nashville 65, Hamburg 31

Friday, Feb. 25=

Bauxite 51, Camden Fairview 16

Star City 47, Mena 44

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Semifinal=

Magnolia 63, Bauxite 43

Nashville 66, Star City 33

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Third Place=

Star City 66, Bauxite 59

Championship=

Nashville 57, Magnolia 26

CLASS 3A REGION 1=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Booneville 52, Greenland 21

Bergman 59, Cedarville 14

Valley Springs 32, Charleston 22

Danville 57, Elkins 49

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Valley Springs 59, Booneville 58

Bergman 75 Danville 37

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Booneville 60, Danville 38

Championship=

Bergman 65, Valley Springs 52

CLASS 3A REGION 2=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Pangburn 49, Manila 42

Clinton 59, Osceola 48

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Mountain View 56, Corning 34

Hoxie 43, Harding Academy 27

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Pangburn 58, Mountain View 54

Clinton 70, Hoxie 60

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Mountain View vs. Hoxie, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Pangburn vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 3=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Lamar 56, DeWitt 25

Episcopal 60, Perryville 40

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Central Arkansas 47, Atkins 39

Mayflower 59 Central West Helena 36

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Lamar 49, Central Arkansas 46

Mayflower 54, Episcopal 42

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Central Arkansas vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Lamar vs. Mayflower, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGION 4=

First Round=

Friday, Feb. 25=

Dumas 45, Bismarck 38

Centerpoint 48, McGehee 31

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Fouke 69, Rison 61

Drew Central 49, Harmony Grove 27

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Dumas 50, Fouke 41

Centerpoint 53, Drew Central 28

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Fouke 52, Drew Central 48

Championship=

Centerpoint 45, Dumas 34

CLASS 2A CENTRAL=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Melbourne 66, Conway Christian 47

Quitman 55, Cedar Ridge 42

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Salem 68, Hector 31

Bigelow 58, Tuckerman 41

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Melbourne 53, Salem 37

Bigelow 57, Quitman 41

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Salem vs. Quitman, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Melbourne vs. Bigelow, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A NORTH=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

England 58, Buffalo Island Central 49

Marmaduke 74, Carlisle 36

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Rector 54, McCrory 33

Riverside 33, Des Arc 22

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Rector 39, England 25

Marmaduke 40, Riverside 28

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

England vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Rector vs. Marmaduke, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A SOUTH=

First Round=

Thursday, Feb. 24=

Gurdon 47, Caddo 43

Fordyce 46, Poyen 35

Friday, Feb. 25=

Lafayette County 60, Horatio 52

Parkers Chapel 49, Magnet Cove 37

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Semifinal=

Lafayette County 53, Gurdon 44

Fordyce 48, Parkers Chapel 33

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Third Place=

Parkers Chapel 42, Gurdon 36

Championship=

Fordyce 60, Lafayette County 31

CLASS 2A WEST=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Flippin 69, Lavaca 50

Mansfield 37, Life Way Christian 30

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Cotter 63, Mountainburg 39

Yellville-Summit 64, Acorn 60

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Cotter 46, Flippin 36

Mansfield 61, Yellville-Summit 49

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Flippin vs. Yellville-Summit, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Cotter vs. Mansfield, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 1=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

County Line 37, Omaha 34

Kingston 59, Thaden 13

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Western Grove 52, St. Paul 25

Jasper 68, Mulberry 46

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Western Grove 72, County Line 41

Kingston 51, Jasper 41

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

County Line vs. Jasper, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Western Grove vs. Kingston, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 2=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Norfork 61, Marked Tree 42

Mammoth Spring 45, Viola 15

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Rural Special 49, Hillcrest 42

West Side 62, Maynard 37

Monday, Feb. 28=

Semifinal=

Norfork 46, Rural Special 31

Mammoth Spring 66, West Side 36

Tuesday, Mar. 1=

Third Place=

Rural Special vs. West Side, 4 p.m.

Championship=

Norfork vs. Mammoth Spring, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGION 3=

First Round=

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Mt. Vernon-Enola 62, Bradford 22

Sacred Heart 52, Clarendon 37

Wonderview 54, Brinkley 26

Nemo Vista 61, Augusta 53

Sunday, Feb. 27=

Semifinal=

Mt. Vernon-Enola 49, Wonderview 29

Sacred Heart 59, Nemo Vista 53

Monday, Feb. 28=

Third Place=

Nemo Vista 40, Wonderview 36

Championship=

Mt. Vernon-Enola 66, Sacred Heart 36

CLASS 1A REGION 4=

First Round=

Wednesday, Feb. 23=

Bradley 56, Blevins 23

Kirby 51, Taylor 29

Thursday, Feb. 24=

Emerson 46, Ouachita 40

Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63

Friday, Feb. 25=

Semifinal=

Bradley 47, Emerson 33

Kirby 58, Dermott 42

Saturday, Feb. 26=

Third Place=

Emerson 47, Dermott 40

Championship=

Kirby 43, Bradley 33