Robinson 62, Brookland 41
Mills University 73, Pocahontas 36
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Forrest City 64, Valley View 62
Blytheville 66, Stuttgart 59
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Forrest City 63, Robinson 57
Mills University 57, Blytheville 41
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Robinson vs. Blytheville, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
Forrest City vs. Mills University, 8:30 p.m.
Class 4A NORTH=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Shiloh Christian 49, Subiaco Academy 45
Farmington 70, Pottsville 56
Berryville 58, Dardanelle 52
Harrison 60, Morrilton 42
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Berryville 69, Shiloh Christian 48
Farmington 75, Harrison 50
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Shiloh Christian 69, Harrison 60
Championship=
Farmington 67, Berryville 50
Class 4A SOUTH=
First Round=
Thursday, Feb. 24=
Magnolia 83, De Queen 52
Fountain Lake 39, Camden Fairview 35
Friday, Feb. 25=
Arkadelphia 48, Monticello 36
Watson Chapel 67, Nashville 55
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Semifinal=
Magnolia 67, Arkadelphia 32
Watson Chapel 44, Fountain Lake 43
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Third Place=
Arkadelphia 33, Fountain Lake 30
Championship=
Magnolia 60, Watson Chapel 53
CLASS 3A REGION 1=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Cedarville 48, West Fork 42
Elkins 68, Charleston 37
Waldron 64, Bergman 61
Paris 71, Valley Springs 52
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Cedarville 49, Waldron 46
Elkins 49, Paris 41
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Waldron 44, Paris 41
Championship=
Elkins 46, Cedarville 41
CLASS 3A REGION 2=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26th=
Osceola 77, Newport 49
Rivercrest 61, Riverview 57, OT
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Walnut Ridge 51, Cave City 49
Rose Bud 53 Manila 48
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Osceola 50, Walnut Ridge 43
Rivercrest 58, Rose Bud 55
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Walnut Ridge vs. Rose Bud, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
Osceola vs. Rivercrest, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A REGION 3=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Mayflower 49, Central West Helena 33
Episcopal 70, Perryville 51
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Central Arkansas Christian 59, Lamar 47
Jacksonville Lighthouse 49, Baptist Prep 47
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Mayflower 59, Central Arkansas Christian 48
Episcopal 63, Jacksonville Lighthouse 47
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Central Arkansas Christian vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
Mayflower vs. Episcopal, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A REGION 4=
First Round=
Friday, Feb. 25=
McGehee 61, Prescott 47
Drew Central 48, Glen Rose 46
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Dumas 52, Centerpoint 40
Lakeside 61, Ashdown 48
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Dumas 45, McGehee 37
Drew Central 65, Lakeside 50
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Lakeside 49, McGehee 48
Championship=
40, Drew Central 39
CLASS 2A CENTRAL=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Melbourne 58, Bigelow 48
Maumelle 54, Salem 36
Sunday, Feb. 27=
St. Joseph 49, Tuckerman 46
Marshall 67, Sloan-Hendrix 44
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
St. Joseph 55, Melbourne 39
Maumelle 71, Marshall 66
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Melbourne vs. Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
St. Joseph vs. Maumelle, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A NORTH=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Marianna Lee 57, Bay 38
Buffalo Island Central 67, Carlisle 54
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Earle 64, Barton 47
Rector 45, England 40
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Marianna Lee 55, Earle 34
Buffalo Island Central 32, Rector 14
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Earle vs. Rector, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
Marianna Lee vs. Buffalo Island Central, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A SOUTH=
First Round=
Thursday, Feb. 24=
Dierks 50, Woodlawn 41
Junction City 47, Caddo Hills 34
Friday, Feb. 25=
Cutter-Morning Star 68, Lafayette County 57
Magnet Cove 69, Fordyce 63
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Semifinal=
Dierks 41, Cutter-Morning Star 34
Junction 61, Magnet Cove 60
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Third Place=
Magnet Cove 67, Cutter-Morning Star 58
Championship=
Dierks 55 Junction City 37
CLASS 2A WEST=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Eureka Springs 68, Magazine 39
Lavaca 72, Alpena 35
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Acorn 85, Flippin 67
Cotter 54, Mountainburg 44
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Eureka Springs 62, Acorn 54
Lavaca 54, Cotter 37
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Acorn vs. Cotter, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
Eureka Springs vs. Lavaca, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGION 1=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
County Line 58, Omaha 31
Western Grove 58, Mulberry 48
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Ozark Catholic 50, Jasper 29
The New School 69, Lead Hill 54
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
County Line 68, Ozark Catholic 28
The New School 58, Western Grove 28
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Ozark Catholic vs. Western Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
County Line vs. The New School, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGION 2=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
West Side 57, Maynard 37
Marked Tree 82, Concord 31
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Calico Rock 57, Ridgefield Christian 47
Izard County 59, Mammoth Spring 31
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Calico Rock 49, West Side 44
Marked Tree 51, Izard County 37
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
West Side vs. Izard County, 5:30 p.m.
Championship=
Calico Rock vs. Marked Tree, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGION 3=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Wonderview 84, Marvell-Elaine 50
Clarendon 70,. Mt. Vernon-Enola 63
Guy-Perkins 62, Brinkley 46
Nemo Vista 62, Friendship Aspire Academy 52
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Wonderview 86, Guy-Perkins 69
Clarendon 58, Nemo Vista 43
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Nemo Vista 81, Guy-Perkins 79
Championship=
Wonderview vs. Clarendon, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGION 4=
First Round=
Wednesday, Feb. 23=
Bradley 86, Kirby 33
Mineral Springs 60, Nevada 55
Thursday, Feb. 24=
Emerson 69, Ouachita 56
Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63
Friday, Feb. 25=
Semifinal=
Bradley 52, Emerson 45
Mineral Springs 67, Dermott 58
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Third Place=
Emerson 47, Dermott 40
Championship=
Bradley 71, Mineral Springs 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Class 4A EAST=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Highland 51, Forrest City 25
Pulaski Academy 65, Valley View 50
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Wynne 51, Southside 29
Lonoke 66, Trumann 51
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Highland 39, Wynne 26
Pulaski Academy 63, Lonoke 29
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Wynne vs. Lonoke, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Highland vs. Pulaski Academy, 7 p.m.
Class 4A NORTH=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36
Farmington 68, Ozark 27
Harrison 40, Dardanelle 34
Gentry 53, Pottsville 51, OT
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Prairie Grove 47, Harrison 43
Farmington 67, Gentry 45
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Gentry 46, Harrison 33
Championship=
Farmington 61, Prairie Grove 42
Class 4A SOUTH=
First Round=
Thursday, Feb. 24=
Magnolia 66, De Queen 33
Nashville 65, Hamburg 31
Friday, Feb. 25=
Bauxite 51, Camden Fairview 16
Star City 47, Mena 44
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Semifinal=
Magnolia 63, Bauxite 43
Nashville 66, Star City 33
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Third Place=
Star City 66, Bauxite 59
Championship=
Nashville 57, Magnolia 26
CLASS 3A REGION 1=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Booneville 52, Greenland 21
Bergman 59, Cedarville 14
Valley Springs 32, Charleston 22
Danville 57, Elkins 49
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Valley Springs 59, Booneville 58
Bergman 75 Danville 37
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Booneville 60, Danville 38
Championship=
Bergman 65, Valley Springs 52
CLASS 3A REGION 2=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Pangburn 49, Manila 42
Clinton 59, Osceola 48
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Mountain View 56, Corning 34
Hoxie 43, Harding Academy 27
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Pangburn 58, Mountain View 54
Clinton 70, Hoxie 60
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Mountain View vs. Hoxie, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Pangburn vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A REGION 3=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Lamar 56, DeWitt 25
Episcopal 60, Perryville 40
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Central Arkansas 47, Atkins 39
Mayflower 59 Central West Helena 36
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Lamar 49, Central Arkansas 46
Mayflower 54, Episcopal 42
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Central Arkansas vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Lamar vs. Mayflower, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A REGION 4=
First Round=
Friday, Feb. 25=
Dumas 45, Bismarck 38
Centerpoint 48, McGehee 31
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Fouke 69, Rison 61
Drew Central 49, Harmony Grove 27
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Dumas 50, Fouke 41
Centerpoint 53, Drew Central 28
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Fouke 52, Drew Central 48
Championship=
Centerpoint 45, Dumas 34
CLASS 2A CENTRAL=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Melbourne 66, Conway Christian 47
Quitman 55, Cedar Ridge 42
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Salem 68, Hector 31
Bigelow 58, Tuckerman 41
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Melbourne 53, Salem 37
Bigelow 57, Quitman 41
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Salem vs. Quitman, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Melbourne vs. Bigelow, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A NORTH=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
England 58, Buffalo Island Central 49
Marmaduke 74, Carlisle 36
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Rector 54, McCrory 33
Riverside 33, Des Arc 22
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Rector 39, England 25
Marmaduke 40, Riverside 28
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
England vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Rector vs. Marmaduke, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A SOUTH=
First Round=
Thursday, Feb. 24=
Gurdon 47, Caddo 43
Fordyce 46, Poyen 35
Friday, Feb. 25=
Lafayette County 60, Horatio 52
Parkers Chapel 49, Magnet Cove 37
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Semifinal=
Lafayette County 53, Gurdon 44
Fordyce 48, Parkers Chapel 33
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Third Place=
Parkers Chapel 42, Gurdon 36
Championship=
Fordyce 60, Lafayette County 31
CLASS 2A WEST=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Flippin 69, Lavaca 50
Mansfield 37, Life Way Christian 30
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Cotter 63, Mountainburg 39
Yellville-Summit 64, Acorn 60
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Cotter 46, Flippin 36
Mansfield 61, Yellville-Summit 49
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Flippin vs. Yellville-Summit, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Cotter vs. Mansfield, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGION 1=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
County Line 37, Omaha 34
Kingston 59, Thaden 13
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Western Grove 52, St. Paul 25
Jasper 68, Mulberry 46
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Western Grove 72, County Line 41
Kingston 51, Jasper 41
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
County Line vs. Jasper, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Western Grove vs. Kingston, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGION 2=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Norfork 61, Marked Tree 42
Mammoth Spring 45, Viola 15
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Rural Special 49, Hillcrest 42
West Side 62, Maynard 37
Monday, Feb. 28=
Semifinal=
Norfork 46, Rural Special 31
Mammoth Spring 66, West Side 36
Tuesday, Mar. 1=
Third Place=
Rural Special vs. West Side, 4 p.m.
Championship=
Norfork vs. Mammoth Spring, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGION 3=
First Round=
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Mt. Vernon-Enola 62, Bradford 22
Sacred Heart 52, Clarendon 37
Wonderview 54, Brinkley 26
Nemo Vista 61, Augusta 53
Sunday, Feb. 27=
Semifinal=
Mt. Vernon-Enola 49, Wonderview 29
Sacred Heart 59, Nemo Vista 53
Monday, Feb. 28=
Third Place=
Nemo Vista 40, Wonderview 36
Championship=
Mt. Vernon-Enola 66, Sacred Heart 36
CLASS 1A REGION 4=
First Round=
Wednesday, Feb. 23=
Bradley 56, Blevins 23
Kirby 51, Taylor 29
Thursday, Feb. 24=
Emerson 46, Ouachita 40
Dermott 81, Mount Ida 63
Friday, Feb. 25=
Semifinal=
Bradley 47, Emerson 33
Kirby 58, Dermott 42
Saturday, Feb. 26=
Third Place=
Emerson 47, Dermott 40
Championship=
Kirby 43, Bradley 33