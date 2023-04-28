KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of football fans are expected to attend the NFL Draft in Kansas City this month.

It could be a long day for those attending the event, but the NFL warns there are certainly some things that should be left either at home or in a car.

App

Everyone who wants to attend the NFL Draft and Draft Experience is required to download the NFL OnePass app for IOS or Android and register in it. Adults can register for their children.

Kansas City residents FOX4 talked to Wednesday were unaware you needed to download the app.

“I’m glad I ran into you because this is very informative,” Kansas City residents William Perkins said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday. “This is putting me on top of the game right now because I was just going to pull up and show up. I had no clue.”

Bags

The NFL encourages fans to leave all bags at home and come to the draft without any bags. For people who need a bag, keep in mind that they must meet the following requirements.

Bags must be clear

Bags must be smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and consistent with the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy Exceptions made for medical needs

Bags/purses will need to be carried through screening

Lockers provided to store large bags

“That would be a deal but nothing we can’t work around,” Perkins said when asked if the bag policy would be a challenge if he decided to go. “The projections of the town are so great. We’re trying to do everything to promote it and push and not obstruct and hinder.”

Cameras

Cell phones and small cameras are allowed. Fans can also carry in binoculars to get a better view of the Draft stage.

Professional-grade cameras and recording equipment are only permitted for members of the media who are credentialed through the NFL.

Strollers

Strollers are allowed at the NFL Draft and Draft Experience. All bags and blankets must be removed and screened by X-ray. They will also be physically inspected.

Reusable Water Bottles

Each fan is allowed to carry an empty water bottle into the Draft area.

Refilling stations are available around the grounds.

Prohibited Items

Smoking and vaping are not permitted in the Draft Experience or Draft Stage area.

In addition, there is a long list of items that are prohibited at the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience.

The list includes:

Alcohol

Illegal substances

Animals (except service animals)

Laser pointers

Beach balls, balloons or other inflatable devices

Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, beverage containers of any kind

Motorized scooters and skateboards

Chairs, stools, or other seating devices, unless medically necessary

Noisemakers, whistles, and horns

Drones

Poles, sticks, missile like objects of any kind

Tripods

Weapons of any kind, including firearms, weapons, knives, Mace/pepper spray, explosives

Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind

Frisbees

Umbrellas

Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: Concerning a person’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression of national origin To instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault, including headdresses and face paint referencing American Indian cultures and traditions.

Any other item deemed inappropriate by the NFL or Kansas City Metro Police Department

2023 Draft Fan Code of Conduct

The NFL wants the Draft to be a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans. To make that possible, the league asks each fan in attendance to refrain from the following, or avoid being kicked out of the event:

Unruly, disruptive or illegal behavior

Intoxication or other signs of drug or alcohol impairment resulting in irresponsible behavior

Offensive language or obscene gestures

Interference with the progress of the event (including throwing objects)

The use of drugs (including marijuana), or smoking (including vaping and smokeless tobacco)

Failing to follow instruction of Draft personnel

Verbal or physical harassment of any other fan or person

Conduct that results in damage to the event site or other personal property

Any conduct deemed inappropriate or dangerous to fans, participants, or team members

Violations of any NFL policies, Jackson County ordinances, state, federal or other applicable laws or regulations

Help is available

Anyone who needs help while at the NFL Draft can visit one of the Fan Services locations for assistance.

Issues and concerns can also be reported by texting NFLDRAFT and a brief description of the issue to 690050.