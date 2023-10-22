Kilgore, Texas (KETK)- It was a big time showdown in Kilgore as the #3 ranked Rangers played host to the #4 Trinity Valley Cardinals. Kilgore College dominated on defense early and often to set up their offense with good field position. The offense capitalized on great field position scoring en route to a big 37-17 win. Kilgore College will host TJC next week while TVCC will travel to NMMI.