3A softball championship between Rains, Diboll on hold due to weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – In a spring where rain has been present seemingly every day, it is now also affecting state championships.

The 3A title game between East Texas high schools Rains and Dibboll that was set to start Thursday at 1 p.m. has been postponed due to lightning and rain in the area.

The 3A state championship softball game between @RainsAthletics and @diboll_isd has been postponed due to weather. No known start time yet. It is the first of three games Austin is hosting today. @Bullard_Panther is set to play in 4A semis tonight at 7.#UILState — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 3, 2021

Here is the scene in Austin. Diboll and Rains will not be starting at 1:00 pm. No start time given yet. @KETK @FeverScoreboard pic.twitter.com/TZ7ELapxp6 — Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) June 3, 2021

The games are being hosted by the University of Texas at Austin and this is already the second rain delay in the past 24 hours.

Rains reached the championship looking to defend their 2019 crown. After giving up a 1-0 lead, they were able to win in walk-off fashion on Wednesday in the bottom of the seventh.

Dibboll easily handled Holliday in the semis 9-3 to make it an all-East Texas matchup.

The Piney Woods will also be represented by Bullard in the nightcap. The Panthers, in their first-ever state tournament appearance, is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. in the 4A semis.

However, that looks unlikely due to the delay and two games before them