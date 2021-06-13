4 divers earn Olympic berths on US team for Tokyo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Krysta Palmer earned a second spot on the U.S. Olympic diving team, finishing first in women’s 3-meter springboard.

Palmer and partner Alison Gibson earlier made the team in women’s 3-meter synchro.

Hailey Hernandez took the second spot in the 3-meter individual competition on Saturday night. Brandon Loschiavo won the men’s 10-meter with 1,421 points. Jordan Windle finished second at 1,401.40 to earn a spot in Tokyo.

Palmer totaled 1,011.95 points, well ahead of Hernandez’s 926.55. Palmer had a large enough lead going into her final dive that she was assured of making the team regardless. She proceeded to hit the most difficult dive of the competition, a forward 2 1/2 somersault with two twists pike for 81.60 points.

