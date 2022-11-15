MONTREAL (AP)Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a victory over Philadelphia, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss.

Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15 shots before leaving in the second period with a leg injury, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 in relief.

Kevin Hayes and Noah Cates each had a goal and an assist, Nick Seeler scored and Travis Konecny added a power-play goal for the Flyers. Carter Hart stopped 28 shots in his third straight loss.

LIGHTNING 5, STARS 4, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime as Tampa Bay beat Dallas.

Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists.

Ian Cole, Ross Colton, Nick Paul and Stamkos all scored for the Lightning. Brian Elliott made 28 saves.

Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars. Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa also scored, and Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – John Tavares scored his 400th goal, Matt Murray made 34 saves in his return to Pittsburgh and Toronto raced by the Penguins.

The 14-year veteran Tavares added an assist on the night he became the 107th player in NHL history to reach 400 goals.

Murray, who won Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, held his ground in the second period after Pittsburgh trimmed an early three-goal deficit to one, buying Toronto time to eventually pull away.

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins.

CANUCKS 5, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as Vancouver beat Buffalo to snap a three-game skid.

The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves.

Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres.

PANTHERS 5, CAPITALS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes as Florida beat Washington.

Verhaeghe, who had six goals and 12 points in Florida’s six-game playoff series win over Washington last spring, scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves for his first win since Nov. 3.

Dylan Strome and John Carlson scored for Washington.

PREDATORS 2, WILD 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Nashville over Minnesota.

Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists.

Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild.

