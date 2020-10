5 Longhorns, 5 Sooners highlight preseason All-Big 12 football team

IRVING, Texas (Big 12 Conference) – The 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards were announced Thursday, as chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

Unlike most years, no East Texans were selected this time around.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, Jr.,

Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va. NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.