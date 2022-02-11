NEW YORK (AP)Pitchers Joe Flores of Colorado, Lenny Polanco and Jesus Tovar of Minnesota and Alan Ramirez of Miami were suspended for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s minor league drug program.

All four are assigned to the Dominican Summer League.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Austin Reich was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant. He is assigned to High-A West Eugene.

Fourteen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Players with major league contracts have not been tested since Dec. 1 while Major League Baseball and the players’ association negotiate in collective bargaining following the expiration of the labor contract and Joint Drug Program.

