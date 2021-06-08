7-run 1st inning helps Stanford beat UC Irvine, win regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Tim Tawa hit a two-run home run and had an RBI single in Stanford’s seven-run first inning and the Cardinal beat UC Irvine 11-8 on Sunday night to win the Stanford Regional.

Top-seeded Stanford (36-15) plays at Texas Tech in a best-of-3 super regional.

Eddie Park went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two run for the Cardinal and Tawa finished 3 for 5.

Park singled to left on the first pitch of the game and scored when Tawa homered five pitches later. Christian Robinson and Nick Brueser hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to make it 4-0 before another single by Park drove in Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy and Tawa singled to score Adam Crampton.

Kody Huff was hit by a pitch to lead off the second and scored on a sacrifice fly by Troy and Brock Jones drove in Park with a sac fly in the third to make it 9-3.

Nathan Church went 4 for 6 with a double, a homer and four RBIs for UC Irvine (43-18). Dillon Tatum hit a two-run shot in the second inning and Luke Spillane went 3 for 4 with a two-run double down in right-field line that made it 11-7 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Anteaters played five game in four days, including wins Sunday over North Dakota State and Stanford – the latter of which forced Monday’s winner-take-all game.

—-

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series