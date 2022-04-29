CONCORD, N.C. (AP)John Force broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway record Friday night, making the fastest run at the facility to power to the Funny Car provisional No. 1 qualifying position at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

The 72-year-old Force, the 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850-second run at 334.24 mph in a Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney, five years ago. The speed was the fastest in both nitro categories.

”We’re looking for consistency and this was a good night for our team,” Force said. ”We found something there and I was driving right down the groove. It was pretty cool and a good night for our team. I’ve felt some pressure the last couple weeks, but sometimes you get tested in life and to come back and run like this feels good.”

Justin Ashley led in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Ashley had a 3.669 at 331.77. Johnson, the winner last weekend at Baytown in Texas, ran a 6.767 at 198.70 on a Suzuki.