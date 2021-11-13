76ers lose again without injured Embiid, falling to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 76ers have lost all four games.

Holiday was 9 of 11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Myles Turner added 20 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Tyrese Maxey added 24.

HEAT 111, JAZZ 105

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help Miami beat Utah.

Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points -19 coming in the fourth quarter – for Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 22. The Jazz lost for the fourth time in five games.

CAVALIERS 91, CELTICS 89

CLEVELAND (AP) – Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and Cleveland rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat Boston to open a two-game set.

Dennis Schroder had an opportunity to force overtime for Boston, but missed a jumper from the right baseline as time expired. There were five lead changes and seven ties in the final seven minutes.

The teams will meet again Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Garland finished with 22 points and six assists, and rookie Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Cleveland has won six of its last seven and is off to its best start in five years at 9-5. Schroder scored 28 points.

CLIPPERS 129, TIMBEWOLVES 102

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 21 points and Los Angeles routed Minnesota for its seventh victory in a row.

Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe had 14 points and nine assists and George had nine rebounds for the Clippers.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 21 points and nine rebounds. D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points each. Karl-Anthony Towns was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

PELICANS 112, GRIZZLIES 101

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram returned from a seven-game absence to add 19 and New Orleans beat Memphis to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The victory was the first at home this season for the Pelicans, who had lost 12 of their first 13 games playing without Zion Williamson, sidelined with a broken right foot.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23 points, and Ja Morant had 22.

WIZARRDS 104, MAGIC 92

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell added 20 and Washington used a 20-0 first-half run to beat Orlando.

Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington improve to 9-3 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Orlando’s Cole Anthony scored 22 points, but he made just 4 of 16 shots.

PISTONS 127, RAPTORS 121

TORONTO (AP) – Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Isaiah Stewart had 20 and Detroit used a big fourth quarter to beat short-handed Toronto.

Killian Hayes had 13 points and 10 assists, Saddiq Bey scored 16 points, Josh Jackson had 15 points and Frank Jackson added 14. The Pistons shot 6 for 8 from 3-point range in the fourth, outscoring Toronto 34-26 in the final period.

Pascal Siakam fouled out with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points and OG Anunoby had 17 for the Raptors. Toronto lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped to 2-6 at home.