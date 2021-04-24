76ers missing Embiid, Simmons for matchup with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP)All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out for Philadelphia’s game at the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

After initially sending out a starting lineup that included Embiid, the 76ers announced that their star center would miss the game. Embiid had been listed as questionable with a sore right shoulder.

This will be the fourth straight game Simmons has missed due to an unspecified illness.

Philadelphia (39-20) has lost three straight games to drop below the Brooklyn Nets (40-20) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee is third in the East, three games behind Brooklyn and 2+ behind Philadelphia.

The Bucks are looking to sweep the regular-season series with the 76ers, who haven’t been at full strength for any of these matchups.

Milwaukee won 109-105 in overtime at Philadelphia on March 17 when the 76ers were missing Embiid due to a bruised left knee. The Bucks won again 124-117at Milwaukee on Thursday with Simmons out.

Embiid scored 24 points in Thursday’s game.

