WASHINGTON (AP)Brandon Johns Jr.’s 17 points helped VCU defeat George Washington 74-68 on Saturday night in a regular-season finale.

VCU (24-7, 15-3) won the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season championship by three games over three teams.

Johns added 10 rebounds for the Rams. David Shriver scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Jalen DeLoach recorded 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The Rams picked up their sixth straight win.

Hunter Dean led the way for the Colonials (16-15, 10-8) with 14 points and eight rebounds. George Washington also got 14 points, six assists and two steals from Brendan Adams. James Bishop also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.