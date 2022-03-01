ARCHERY

Russia and Belarus flags and anthems banned at all World Archery international events.

ATHLETICS

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials barred from all World Athletics Series events, including the world race walking team championships in Oman this weekend, the world indoor championships in Serbia this month, and the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

AUTO RACING

Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September.

Intercontinental Drifting Cup in Sochi in June canceled.

BADMINTON

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from participating in all Badminton World Federation tournaments from March 8. Also, all BWF events in Russia and Belarus canceled. However, a few Russian players at two Para events in Spain this week and next week allowed to play as already on site, but as neutrals with no flags or anthems.

BASKETBALL

Russia teams and officials suspended from all competitions by the International Basketball Federation.

EuroLeague suspended Russian clubs CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan, and Zenit St. Petersburg. Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar suspended from EuroCup.

SPORT CLIMBING

Boulder and Speed World Cup in Moscow in April to be relocated.

CURLING

European championships in Perm, Russia, in November to be relocated.

World Curling Federation begun process to remove Russian entries from women’s world championship in Canada this month and men’s world championship in Las Vegas in April.

EQUESTRIAN

International Equestrian Federation canceled all remaining events this year in Russia (51) and Belarus (six), including the Eurasian Championships in Moscow in July.

FENCING

Alisher Usmanov, a Russian, stepped aside as president of the International Fencing Federation.

GYMNASTICS

The International Gymnastics Federation canceled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus flags and anthems banned at all FIG events. Canceled events included an acrobatics World Cup in Oktyabrskiy, Russia, in May, and a trampoline World Cup in St. Petersburg in September.

FIELD HOCKEY

Russia excluded from Women’s Junior World Cup in South Africa in April.

ICE HOCKEY

Russia and Belarus banned from all International Ice Hockey Federation events. Russia men out of world championship in May. World junior championships in Russia in 2023 relocated to Serbia. NHL suspended all business dealings in Russia. Finland’s Jokerit club withdrew from Kontinental Hockey League conference quarterfinals.

JUDO

Kazan Grand Slam, a World Judo Tour event, in May canceled. Russia President Vladimir Putin suspended as honorary president and ambassador of International Judo Federation. Sergey Soloveychik, Russian president of the European Judo Union, resigned.

KARATE

Karate 1-Premier League event in Moscow in October to be relocated.

MODERN PENTATHLON

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from all International Modern Pentathlon Union events.

ROWING

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from World Rowing events.

RUGBY

Russia and Belarus suspended from all internationals and cross-border club events. Russia men’s team barred from Rugby Europe Championship and qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Russia women’s team barred from Rugby Europe Championship, sevens world series, and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa in September. Russian Rugby Union’s membership of World Rugby suspended.

SKATING

Russia and Belarus banned from all International Skating Union events, including world figure skating championships in France this month.

SKIING

All International Ski Federation events in Russia to the end of the season canceled or relocated. The World Cup cancellations included ski cross in Sunny Valley last weekend, aerials in Yaroslavl last week and Moscow this Saturday; moguls in Kuzbass this weekend; cross-country in Tyumen this month; and women’s ski jumping in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky this month. Russian athletes to compete under FIS flag and anthem.

SOCCER

FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia national teams and clubs from all competitions. National men’s team barred from World Cup qualifying playoffs this month.

Champions League final in May relocated from St. Petersburg to Paris. Spartak Moscow barred from Europa League last 16.

UEFA canceled sponsorship from Russian energy company Gazprom which covered Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and the 2024 European Championship.

SQUASH

World junior championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, in August to be relocated.

SWIMMING

World governing body FINA rules all Russia and Belarus athletes and officials to compete as neutrals with no country flag, colors or symbols. FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrawn. World junior championships in Kazan, Russia, in August canceled. Diving world series in Kazan in April canceled.

TAEKWONDO

World Taekwondo and European Taekwondo Union will not organize or recognize any events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus flags and anthems banned at all international events. World Taekwondo withdrew honorary 9th dan black belt conferred on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TENNIS

International Tennis Federation canceled all of its events in Russia and postponed a minor tournament in Ukraine in April. Russia is the defending champion in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s world championship in Russia in August to be relocated.

Volleyball National League games in Russia in June and July to be relocated.

WEIGHTLIFTING

European youth championships in Kazan, Russia, in August to be relocated.

OTHER

At Winter Paralympics, Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals with no national flag, anthem or symbols in Beijing starting on Friday.

SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in May canceled.

