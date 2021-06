ATHENS, Texas (KETK) -- Ricardo Abundiz, 43, has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty in a Rusk County court to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In May 2019, a 10-year-old girl reported that Abundiz had sexually abused her for years. Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigator Jerry Moore's work on the case led to the discovery of DNA evidence, said information from the district attorney's office.