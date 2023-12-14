Arlington, TX (KETK)- The Timpson Bears made history on Wednesday night, playing in their first state championship game. When the dust settled, the Bears brought some hardware back to East Texas something that was years in the making.

“I am feeling straight like money,” said senior Nate Scourton.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, you could see the years of dedication pay off for this senior-heavy Bears team. Something they say means the world to them.

“I feel amazing the first in history, especially with the guys who, you know, my cousins, everybody. That’s what’s amazing,” said Scourton.

“It means a lot bringing it back for this community. Everybody out there is just this idea. We are truly blessed,” said senior Terry Bussey.

“Three long years we finally did it and I. I started to cry. I go to my coaches and my teammates. It just was a happy feeling. It was like a dream,” said senior Tyler Lane.

From the start, you could tell the Bears wanted this game as they dominated the Rattlers, sweeping the offensive and defensive players of the game.

“It means a lot to me. All my hard work, all the effort, all the trials and tribulations that have just finally paid off,” exclaimed Lane.

After 38 years of coaching, Coach Kerry Therwhanger said this is a storybook ending to a perfect 16-0 season, sending these 18 seniors out on top.

“Fantastic, I mean, that’s a memory they’ll have when they’re my age, plus nobody can take it away from them. They’ve earned it. It’s about making memories for those guys. And they made a great one tonight,” said Therwhanger.

As they close the final chapter of this remarkable story, the Bears are grateful for all the support from the city of Timpson and surrounding communities.

“Of course, it’s amazing you can see by the fans that are here. They’ve been giving us hope. Enjoy the whole year. Get through it,” said Scourton.

“Oh, they come up and show every week in and week out. So having them on our side is true to them,” added Bussey.