AAC Commissioner Aresco gets contract extension through 2025

IRVING, Texas (AP)The American Athletic Conference has extended the contract of Commissioner Mike Aresco for three years through June 2025, the league announced Monday.

Aresco, a former CBS Sports executive, was hired as Big East commissioner in 2012 during sweeping conference realignment that ultimately forced the league to rebuild and rebrand. The American was formed in 2013.

The conference is again working to rebuild after more realignment. Earlier this month, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida announced they would be joining the Big 12 in 2023.

”Mike Aresco is an excellent leader and a tireless advocate on behalf of the American Athletic Conference and our 12 member institutions,” said Tulane President Michael Fitts, the chairman of the American’s board of directors. ”Mike’s acumen and integrity have guided us to sustained success both on the fields of competition and in the strategic administration of a major Division I conference. We are pleased that he will be continuing with us in this critical time in college athletics.”

Aresco’s contract was set to expire next June.