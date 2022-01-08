Abmas lifts Oral Roberts over W. Illinois 87-86

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Max Abmas had 32 points and 11 assists as Oral Roberts beat Western Illinois 87-86 on Saturday.

Abmas made 9 of 10 free throws.

Elijah Lufile had 18 points for Oral Roberts (11-6, 5-1 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Issac McBride added 15 points and scored Oral Roberts’ final points on a pair of free throws with 1:20 left for a four-point lead. DeShang Weaver had 11 points.

Tamell Pearson scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Leathernecks (10-6, 1-3), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Luka Barisic added 19 points and eight rebounds. Trenton Massner had 16 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51