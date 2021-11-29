Abmas outduels Horne as Oral Roberts beats Tulsa 87-80

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas scored a season-high 38 points to out-duel Jeriah Horne and lift Oral Roberts to an 87-80 win over Tulsa on Monday night.

Horne led the Golden Hurricane (4-3) with 30 points, his career high.

DeShang Weaver had 13 points for Oral Roberts (4-3). Abmas, the reigning Division I scoring champion, hit 13 of 15 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

