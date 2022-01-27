OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Max Abmas had 28 points as Oral Roberts topped Omaha 100-88 on Thursday night.

Issac McBride had 18 points for Oral Roberts (14-7, 8-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. DeShang Weaver added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Lufile had 13 points.

Omaha scored 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Nick Ferrarini had 20 points for the Mavericks (3-18, 2-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Felix Lemetti added 17 points. Darrius Hughes had 16 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Oral Roberts defeated Nebraska Omaha 107-62 on Jan. 1.

