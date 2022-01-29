DENVER (AP)Max Abmas scored 28 points and DeShang Weaver scored 15 and Oral Roberts beat Denver 89-80 on Saturday for its fifth-straight road win.

Francis Lacis and Issac McBride scored 11 apiece for for Oral Roberts (15-7, 9-2 Summit League). Oral Roberts also beat Denver 83-66 on Dec. 30.

Coban Porter scored a season-high 26 points, Tevin Smith scored 20 and Jordan Johnson 18 for the Pioneers (8-16, 4-7).

