About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated

LONDON (AP)Almost a third of Premier League soccer players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose.

The first vaccination data from the league shows its players are below the national average. Government statistics show 79% of people over the age of 12 in Britain have been fully vaccinated.

Only 68% of players have been fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose, the league said.

”Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff,” the league said in a statement.

