Aces, behind A’ja Wilson, hold off Mystics 96-93

WASHINGTON (AP)A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four points and two rebounds in the final minute, to help the Las Vegas Aces hold off the Washington Mystics 96-93 on Saturday.

Wilson’s putback with 41 seconds left gave the Aces (7-3) the lead at 92-90. Wilson got a defensive rebound five seconds later and made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to cap the scoring.

The Mystics (2-5) scored 13 straight to erase the deficit from Las Vegas’ largest lead, tying it at 90 on Myisha Hines-Allen’s two free throws with a minute left.

Liz Cambage had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 22 points and Riquna Williams added 20 for Las Vegas.

Hines-Allen scored 32 points, Ariel Atkins added 29 points and Tina Charles 16 for Washington. The Mystics scored a season-high 57 points in the first half on 56% shooting.

