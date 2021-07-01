Aces chase season sweep of Sparks

The Las Vegas Aces, who have dominated the Sparks in two meetings this season, will look to complete a three-game, season-series sweep when the teams square off Friday.

The visiting Aces (12-4) routed the Sparks 99-75 on Wednesday after beating them 97-69 on May 21.

However, Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer warned that the Friday night rematch in Los Angeles might not be as easy for his team.

“We learned some stuff about them. They learned some stuff about us,” Laimbeer said. “When you win a game like (Wednesday’s) in this fashion, you tend to relax a little bit and think the next one’s going to be the same. It’s not.”

Las Vegas is tied with the Seattle Storm for the best record in the WNBA. Los Angeles (6-9) is tied with the Atlanta Dream for the second-worst mark. The Aces have won seven of their past eight games while the Sparks have dropped six of their past eight.

Six Aces scored in double figures Wednesday. Jackie Young led the way with 18 points, A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Liz Cambage had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Las Vegas scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to take a 28-19 lead on its way to a 56-37 halftime lead.

Amanda Zahui B led the Sparks with a season-high 22 points, but she scored just eight points in the final three quarters.

“She accepted the challenge tonight against the amazing frontcourt in Las Vegas,” Sparks coach Derek Fisher said. “She came out there, competed, played hard, and did some really good things for us at both ends.”

Te’a Cooper scored 15 points, Erica Wheeler had 13 and Brittney Sykes 11 for Los Angeles, which continues to play without injured Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

“We have to find a way to maintain our energy and effort,” Fisher said. “I think we sometimes did a lot of really good things (Wednesday). It wasn’t that we didn’t get the chance, we just couldn’t convert.”

Los Angeles shot 34.1 percent from the floor on Wednesday while Las Vegas hit 45.7 percent of its field-goal attempts.

