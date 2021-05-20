Aces, coming off WNBA Finals rematch, host Sparks

After splitting two games with the Seattle Storm to start the season, in a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

The Aces (1-1) lost their opener 97-83 against the Storm in Everett, Wash., on Saturday. Three days later, they won 96-80 at the same location.

Las Vegas shot 52.9 percent from the field and made 16-of-18 free throws in the second game behind six Aces scoring in double figures, led by Jackie Young’s 21 points as she went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Young also had 11 rebounds and A’ja Wilson had a double-double (18 points and 11 rebounds). Liz Cambage had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.

“As a team, we’ll start to settle in a little bit more once we get to know each other,” said Las Vegas All-Star guard Chelsea Gray, who will face her former team, the Sparks, on Friday night.

Gray signed as a free agent with the Aces in February. She averaged 14.6 points and 5.2 assists over the previous four seasons, shooting 46.1 percent, including 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

She had 11 points and seven assists in the second game against Seattle after having only seven points and three assists in the opener against the Storm.

The Sparks (0-1) have not played since losing their home opener on Friday to the Dallas Wings, 94-71.

Coach Derek Fisher’s team was routed despite All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike’s 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Sparks are in transition after the addition of Ogwumike’s sister, Chiney, and former Washington Mystics standout Kristi Toliver — both of whom opted out last season because of COVID-19. Gabby Williams also was signed as a free agent.

Los Angeles also is adjusting without Seimone Augustus, a 15-year veteran who has four WNBA titles, eight All-Star selections and three Olympic gold medals and who retired last week and joined the team’s coaching staff.

“We assumed that some of those things would take a little more time, but to many of our players’ credit, they genuinely have competed against each other and pushed each other really hard,” said Fisher, who also is the team’s general manager.

–Field Level Media