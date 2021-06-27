Aces edge Storm in OT and Taurasi crosses 9,000-point mark

LAS VEGAS (AP)Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 21 points after the third quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 10.6 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 95-92 in overtime on Sunday in a Commissioner’s Cup game.

Gray had five points in the final seconds and finished with seven assists. A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (11-4) with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Kelsey Plum added 15 points. Jackie Young and Riquna Williams – who made 4 of 6 from 3-point range – scored 12 points apiece.

Breanna Stewart had 35 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Seattle (12-4). Mercedes Russell tied her season highs with 12 points and 11 boards.

The WNBA-leading Storm have a half-game lead over Las Vegas – which won the regular season series 2-1 – in the league standings and, at 5-1, lead the Aces by one game in the Western Conference’s Commissioner’s Cup standings.

SUN 74, SKY 58

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – DeWanna Bonner hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Brionna Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Sun cruised to a win in a Commissioner’s Cup game, snapping the Sky’s seven-game win streak.

Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and three steals and Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for Connecticut (10-5).

The Sun limited Chicago to its lowest scoring output of the season on 33.3% shooting overall and 5 of 24 (20.8%) from 3-point range. Connecticut had nine steals and forced 18 turnovers.

The Sky (9-8) had lost seven in a row before their win streak, which included 85-79 and 91-81 home wins over Connecticut on June 17 and June 19, respectively.

MERCURY 88, SPARKS 79

PHOENIX (AP) – Diana Taurasi scored 25 points and became the first player in WNBA history to score 9,000 career points in her return from a five-week absence as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 88-79 on Sunday.

Taurasi, the league’s all-time leading scorer, had been out with a fractured sternum. The 39-year old guard was fouled as she made a driving layup and converted the three-point play to reach the 9,000-point plateau. No other player in WNBA history has scored as many as 7,500 points and only Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) have reached the 7,000-point mark.

Erica Wheeler made back-to-back baskets to cap a 7-0 run by the Sparks and tie it at 47-all early in the third quarter but Phoenix (7-7) scored 13 of the next 15 points to take the lead for good. Taurasi made two 3-pointers in the final minute of the period to push the Mercury’s lead to 14 points going into the fourth.

Wheeler led the Sparks (6-8) with 21 points and Te’a Cooper added 20.