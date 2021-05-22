Aces look to deal a loss to undefeated Sun

Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun will look to keep their perfect start intact when they visit A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night.

Jones powered the Sun (4-0) with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in Connecticut’s 84-67 win against the Mercury in Phoenix on Friday night. Jasmine Thomas added a season-high 15 points and went 3-for-6 from deep as the Sun sank a season-high 10 3-pointers.

DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists against her former team and became the fastest player to score 500 points with the Sun in just her 26th game.

Connecticut is off to its best start since winning its first five games in the 2018 season.

“In terms of chemistry and fitting in with the team, I feel like it’s been almost seamless,” said Jones, who has been re-acclimating herself to the team after opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. “(We have) a team now that is essentially a veteran team that’s done it before.”

Las Vegas (2-1) has won back-to-back games after dropping its season-opener against the Seattle Storm. Chelsea Gray scored a team-high 18 points and Wilson, Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby all had 17 apiece in the Aces’ 97-69 rout of the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

Wilson added eight rebounds and three blocks and is the Aces’ leading scorer through three games, averaging 19.7 points. Hamby is one of six Las Vegas players averaging double-figure scoring (10.7) and paces the team with 8.3 boards per game.

“We’re still trying to figure each other out, so each game is going to look a little bit different,” Hamby said. “(We’re) trying to figure out new roles and what that looks like for this team. But yeah, we’ve just been a little bit more locked in.”

The Aces won both regular-season games against the Sun last season before eliminating Connecticut in a five-game semifinal series in the playoffs.

–Field Level Media