Aces use 3 of a kind to fend off Sky in 90-83 win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Kelsey Plum, Riquna Williams and A’ja Wilson each scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces held on to beat the Chicago Sky 90-83 on Thursday night.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points for the Aces (20-7). Las Vegas used a 14-0 run to close the first quarter and maintained control until late in the third quarter.

Courtney Vandersloot made a 3-pointer, followed with a three-point play before Candace Parker made a layup and a tip-in and Chicago’s 10-0 run made reduced it to 69-65 to end the third.

Stefanie Dolson’s 3 with 7:25 left gave Chicago (14-14) its first lead since early in the first before the Aces outscored it 19-10 to seal it.

Parker had 30 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago.

The Aces were without center Liz Cambage who tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the WNBA’s health and safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51