Adam Yates wins 100th edition of Tour of Catalonia

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Adam Yates won the 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday, finishing ahead of his Ineos-Grenadiers teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

Thomas De Gendt clinched the 133-kilometer (82-mile) seventh and final stage that ended in Barcelona.

Yates finished the seven-day race 45 seconds ahead of Porte and 49 seconds in front of Thomas.

Veteran Alejandro Valverde was fourth overall with Movistar, more than a minute behind Yates.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51