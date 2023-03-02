PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Chase Adams’ 18 points helped Jackson State defeat UAPB 67-63 on Thursday night.

Adams shot 7 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (12-18, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Romelle Mansel added 17 points while going 7 of 9, and he also had 10 rebounds. Ken Evans was 4-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11) were led in scoring by Kylen Milton, who finished with 21 points and six assists. Shaun Doss added 18 points, two steals and two blocks for UAPB. Chris Greene also had 10 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Golden Lions.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Jackson State visits Mississippi Valley State while UAPB hosts Alcorn State.

—

