Adams scores 14 to carry Texas St. over Lamar 67-47

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - Two people were indicted on capital murder charges in connection to the 2016 case of a missing woman from Kilgore.

Allen Lamont Sutton Jr., 33 of Kilgore and Laneshia Lashae Young, 29, were charged by a Smith County grand jury, and they are accused in the death of 20-year-old Sheryia Grant. Grant was reported missing on Aug. 20, 2016. She was eight months pregnant in 2016, and her body was never found.