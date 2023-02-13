DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Chase Adams had 21 points and Jackson State rolled to a 91-64 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Adams was 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line for the Tigers (9-17, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Coltie Young hit 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Marcus Garrett finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals to lead the Wildcats (9-17, 5-8). Joe French added 16 points, while Zion Harmon scored nine.

Both teams play on Saturday. Jackson State hosts Alcorn State, while Bethune-Cookman travels to play Alabama A&M.

