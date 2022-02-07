POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Amin Adamu posted 15 points and six rebounds as Montana State extended its win streak to nine games, getting past Idaho State 72-54 on Monday night.

Nick Gazelas had 15 points for Montana State (18-5, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). RaeQuan Battle added 12 points. Jubrile Belo had four blocks.

Xavier Bishop, the Bobcats’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Tarik Cool had 11 points for the Bengals (4-17, 2-10). Malik Porter added 10 points. Brayden Parker had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Bengals for the season. Montana State defeated Idaho State 60-40 on Jan. 1.

