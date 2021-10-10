After 3 misses, Crosby kicks OT winner; Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP)Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it. Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field-goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season.

Crosby, who missed an extra-point earlier in the game and also made three field goals, came in having converted all six field-goal attempts and 11 PATs this year.

The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed kicks that could have won the game, with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.

The Bengals (3-2) tied the score late in the fourth period. Ja’Marr Chase made a nice catch on third-and-6 from the Packers 36 for 19 yards, and two plays later Joe Mixon bounced right for an 8-yard touchdown run. Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion with 3:27 left.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to move into fifth place on the all-time list, finishing 27 of 39 for 344 yards and an interception. Davante Adams had 11 catches for a career-high 206 yards as the Packers (4-1) won their fourth straight since losing the opener to New Orleans.

Burrow was 25 for 38 for 260 yards and took a beating from the Green Bay defense. He threw scoring passes to Samaje Perine and Ja’Marr Chase.

CHARGERS 47, BROWNS 42

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yarder with 1:31 remaining, and Los Angeles beat Cleveland in a wild shootout.

Justin Herbert had 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.

The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points.

Ekeler finished with 119 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 53 receiving). Los Angeles has won three straight and leads the AFC West after losses by Denver and Las Vegas.

Herbert has the most 300-yard games by any quarterback in their first two years in the league.

Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and Baker Mayfield bounced back, going 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards for Cleveland (3-2), which led by double digits in the second half of both its defeats.

BUCCANEERS 45, DOLPHINS 17

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions, and Tampa Bay rolled past Miami.

Brady threw for more 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career.

Brown scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games. The 33-year-old receiver extended the NFL’s longest active streak with at least one catch to 141 consecutive games and also became the fastest to 900 career receptions on his first catch of the day.

Brown reached the milestone in 143 career games. Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison was the previous fastest at 149.

Mike Evans had TD catches of 34 and 22 yards, and Giovani Bernard also scored on a 10-yard reception from Brady, who finished 30 of 41 with no interceptions – the third straight game the Bucs (4-1) have gone without a turnover.

The Dolphins (1-4) have lost four straight following a season-opening victory over New England.

Miami’s Jacoby Brissett completed 27 of 39 passes for 279 yards, two TDs and an interception in his third consecutive start filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa.

CARDINALS 17, 49ERS 10

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Arizona improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, using a stellar defensive performance to beat San Francisco.

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the ball despite tight defense from San Francisco’s Josh Norman. That gave the Cardinals a 17-7 lead, enough of a cushion to close out the win.

Kyler Murray completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards. Hopkins caught six passes for 87 yards.

Niners rookie quarterback Trey Lance had an up-and-down first start, making some impressive plays with his arm and feet. But the San Francisco offense converted 1 of 5 chances on fourth down.

Lance finished 15 of 29 passing for 192 yards and one interception. He also led the team with 89 yards rushing.

The 49ers (2-3) did a good job of slowing Arizona’s offense, which came in averaging an NFL-best 35 points per game.

SAINTS 33, WASHINGTON 22

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help New Orleans beat Washington, a bounce-back victory that came at a cost with two more injuries.

Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season, a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.

Winston completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris, who departed with a hamstring injury. He also connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard Hail Mary TD on the final play of the first half, found Callaway wide open from 12 yards out and sent Washington fans to the exits with a pass to Alvin Kamara that turned into a 19-yard score.

Kamara also had a 23-yard TD run, returned punts in Harris’ absence and racked up 151 total yards. Winston completed 15 of 30 passes for 279 yards, more than making up for an early interception and fumble.

The Saints (3-2) picked off Taylor Heinicke twice. Antonio Gibson ran for two touchdowns, but Washington (2-3) could not outscore another rough performance by its defense.

BEARS 20, RAIDERS 9

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and Chicago’s defense largely shut down Las Vegas’ high-powered offense.

Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2).

Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the second straight loss for the Raiders (3-2) – their first with fans in the stands at 2-year-old Allegiant Stadium.

Jesper Horsted caught the first TD pass by Fields, who went 12 of 20 for 111 yards in the touted Ohio State rookie’s third career start – his first since being named the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback by coach Matt Nagy. The Bears’ 32nd-ranked offense managed just 252 yards, but Chicago’s defense allowed three points in the first 50 minutes.

Khalil Mack led the Bears’ defensive dominance of his former team with eight tackles and a sack of Carr, his good friend, on a 2-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

COWBOYS 44, GIANTS 20

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns the day before the one-year anniversary of his severe ankle injury in the same stadium against the same opponent, and Dallas beat New York.

The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second quarter.

After a woozy Jones was taken off on a cart, New York (1-4) pulled even at 10-all on backup QB Mike Glennon’s first snap of the season, a fourth-down handoff to Devontae Booker from the 1.

Dallas (4-1) has won four games in a row since a loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener.

Prescott had scoring tosses of 49 yards to CeeDee Lamb and 24 yards to Amari Cooper before star running back Ezekiel Elliott caught a pass in the flat and high-stepped into the end zone for a 4-yard score.

Jones was injured when he was tackled just shy of the goal line by rookie Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox on a bootleg from the 1.

STEELERS 27, BRONCOS 19

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 122 yards and Pittsburgh beat Denver to snap a three-game losing streak.

Riding the kind of balance that’s been rare during a sluggish opening month, the Steelers handed the Broncos (3-2) a second straight loss.

Denver fell behind by 18 points in the third quarter before making it close behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who started after spending the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Bridgewater completed 24 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Broncos’ rally ended when Bridgewater was intercepted in the end zone on fourth down.

Denver’s pass rush failed to produce much against Pittsburgh’s struggling offensive line, and Roethlisberger was the beneficiary of Harris’ strong performance. The 39-year-old quarterback was sacked just once and completed 15 of 25 passes, including a 50-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson and an 18-yard score to Chase Claypool.

VIKINGS 19, LIONS 17

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired, and Minnesota topped winless Detroit after Lions coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left.

Joseph made four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder, as the Vikings (2-3) casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them a must-have victory.

After Joseph’s 49-yard attempt with 3:17 remaining strangely fell short, the Lions (0-5) went the other way for Austin Seibert’s third field goal to pull within 16-9.

Alexander Mattison, who ably filled in for the injured Dalvin Cook with 153 total yards and a second-quarter touchdown catch, had the ball ripped away by Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning.

Three plays later, D’Andre Swift had the Lions in the end zone with 7-yard run. Campbell kept the offense on the field and Jared Goff zinged a pass to KhaDarel Hodge on a crossing route for the lead.

The Vikings used two timeouts and two deep throws from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen to get in range for Joseph, who came through this time after missing a 37-yard attempt on the final play in a 34-33 loss at Arizona on Sept. 19.

EAGLES 21, PANTHERS 18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and Philadelphia rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Carolina and snap a three-game losing streak.

After T.J. Edwards blocked a Carolina punt, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run with 2:38 left to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

Carolina’s Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, and sacked three times as the Panthers’ offense struggled against an Eagles defense that allowed 83 points and 851 yards in its previous two games.

Darnold’s effort to bring Carolina (3-2) back in the final 2 1/2 minutes ended when he was picked off by Steven Nelson along the left sideline as he threw under pressure. The Eagles (2-3) ran out the clock from there to hand Carolina its first loss at home.

DaVonta Smith had seven catches for 77 yards and a 2-point conversion for the Eagles. Hurts completed 22 of 37 passes for 198 yards and ran for 30 yards on nine carries.

TITANS 37, JAGUARS 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and Tennessee sent Jacksonville to its 20th consecutive loss.

Henry padded his NFL rushing lead as the Titans (3-2) rebounded from an overtime stunner at the New York Jets and avoided consecutive losses to winless teams.

Jacksonville (0-5) moved into sole position of the second-longest skid in NFL history, six shy of tying the record Tampa Bay set in 1977 over its first two seasons as an expansion team. The franchise’s latest debacle came eight days after coach Urban Meyer was captured on camera with a woman dancing near his lap at an Ohio bar, behavior team owner Shad Khan called ”inexcusable.”

The Jaguars fumbled on the third play of the game. Byard scooped it up and ran 30 yards for a score. Jacksonville also missed an extra point; dropped what should have been an interception and could have been a pick-six; and missed a 53-yard field goal. Center Brandon Linder suffered what appeared to be a significant leg injury on an unsuccessful fourth-and-goal play.

Jacksonville’s James Robinson ran 18 times for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown.

Henry grinded out his yardage on 29 carries. Ryan Tannehill completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown.

PATRIOTS 25, TEXANS 22

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to tie the game in the fourth quarter, and Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted New England over Houston.

New England (2-3) used a 15-play, 85-yard drive capped by Folk’s fourth field goal of the game to take the lead. The drive was kept alive when Maliek Collins was flagged for roughing the passer on third-and-18 early in the possession.

Jones threw for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Patriots ended a two-game skid. He connected with Hunter Henry on a 13-yard touchdown with about nine minutes remaining.

Texans rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 312 yards with three touchdowns to bounce back from last week’s terrible performance at Buffalo, where he tied a franchise record with four interceptions.

But he was unable to move the ball late as the Texans (1-4) lost their fourth straight after beating Jacksonville in the opener.

JETS 27, FALCONS 20

LONDON (AP) – Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first score for rookie Kyle Pitts, and Atlanta closed out New York in the NFL’s return to London.

The Falcons (2-3) built a 20-3 halftime lead and eventually secured the victory despite allowing the Jets to stick around by losing two fumbles.

But Zach Wilson and the Jets (1-4) had trouble moving the ball. Coming off his best game of the season last week against Tennessee, Wilson finished 19 of 32 for 192 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

Pitts, taken by Atlanta two spots after Wilson at No. 4 overall in the NFL draft in April, had his best game with nine receptions for 119 yards and his first NFL TD.

Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes with no interceptions despite playing without his top two receivers, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Cordarrelle Patterson continued doing a little of everything for the Falcons, finishing with seven receptions for 60 yards and running for a team-leading 54 yards on 14 carries.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL