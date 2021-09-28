After blowout win, Temple opens AAC slate vs. Memphis

After splitting its first four games, Temple will open American Athletic Conference play against Memphis on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) soundly defeated FCS foe Wagner 41-7 last Saturday.

Quarterback D’Wan Mathis started for the first time since the opener when he sustained an injury against Rutgers. Mathis threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Seahawks while displaying good mobility.

It’s a good sign heading into a much more difficult matchup against the Tigers.

“Most importantly, we got the win,” Mathis said.

The Temple running attack was also solid, producing 115 yards on 29 carries. There has been healthy competition at running back through the first four games, but Kyle Dobbins thrived last week, amassing 61 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.

“I think (Dobbins) just really attacked the week,” Temple coach Rod Carey said. “He played Tuesday and Wednesday like it was a game, which is good. We’re harping on these guys — you get in games what you put into practice. And he certainly had a good week doing it.”

Memphis (3-1, 0-0) will look to bounce back after a surprising 31-28 loss to UTSA.

The Tigers built a 21-0 advantage but were outscore 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan completed 15 of 25 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown. The true freshman will now prepare for a game after a loss for the first time.

“They just told me to keep my head up and look toward the future,” Henigan said, referring to the veteran players on the team. “Keep on going and don’t worry too much about what happened.”

On the defensive side for the Tigers, JJ Russell produced a career-high 18 tackles, including 11 solo. However, the defense appeared to tire in the second half, most notably in the fourth quarter.

“Losses are terrible,” Russell said. “The good thing is we have a lot to take away from and learn.”

