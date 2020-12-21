Agnew scores 16 to carry UTEP past Benedictine Mesa 79-59

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Christian Agnew came off the bench to score 16 points to lift UTEP to a 79-59 win over Benedictine Mesa on Sunday.

Tydus Verhoeven had a career-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for UTEP (4-2). Bryson Williams added nine points and eight rebounds.

Souley Boum, whose 22 points per game leads the Miners, scored 7 points in 19 minutes.

Nick Sessions had 13 points and nine rebounds for the NAIA Redhawks. Treviance Carolina added 11 points and six rebounds. Austin Denham had 11 points.

