Ailing Sabres look for elusive win vs. Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t going as far as saying games against the Buffalo Sabres are a chance to pile up points in the chase for a playoff spot, but the optics say otherwise.

The teams square off again Saturday in Buffalo after Pittsburgh won their first meeting on Thursday, 5-2.

That gave the Penguins a four-game winning streak and dropped the struggling Sabres to 0-7-2 over their past nine games.

Signs that Pittsburgh is rounding out its game were evident Thursday. The Penguins allowed two or fewer goals for the fourth time in six games this month. Offensively, they got a power-play goal plus a goal from each of their four forward lines. That included one from Anthony Angello, a native New Yorker who grew up a Sabres fan.

It was Angello’s first goal this season and second of his career, and the first from a Penguins fourth-liner since January.

Finding a successful makeup of the fourth line and getting some offense from it has been a season-long concern for Pittsburgh. Angello played with Mark Jankowski and Colton Sceviour.

“The fourth line had a real strong game,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “They brought a lot of energy. They had some offensive zone time. They possessed the puck down low. They forced Buffalo to expend energy defending them.

“And when Anthony gets a nice goal like that, that’s a bonus.”

Buffalo, meanwhile, was already without team captain Jack Eichel, who has been sent out of state for further evaluation of an upper-body injury.

Now the Sabres are concerned about rookie Dylan Cozens, who recently was promoted to center the top line. Cozens left Thursday’s game in the third period after taking a hit from Pittsburgh’s Zach Aston-Reese that sent him into the boards.

Cozens did not practice Friday.

His teammate, Colin Miller, jumped in after the hit to fight Aston-Reese, who was not penalized for the hit.

“I think it has to be a penalty — and good for (Miller) jumping in there, but really difficult when you see a player exposed like that and you give him a push right in the numbers at that distance,” Buffalo coach Ralph Krueger said.

Given the mounting losses, both in terms of games and injuries, Buffalo is searching for positives. One could be Victor Olofsson, who has been strong on the power play with six goals but on Thursday scored a five-on-five goal for the first time since the season opener.

“I’m trying to work on it,” Olofsson said of his even-strength production. “Obviously, I haven’t been good five-on-five at all this year. Just been trying to get more pucks to the net and stay around the net. I think these last few games I’ve been getting more opportunities and finally get to score one, but I’ve still got a lot of improvements there.”

The latter thought could apply to the Sabres as a whole, and Krueger said he hopes his players will use the hit on Cozens and a knee-on-knee hit Thursday by Pittsburgh’s Chad Ruhwedel on Rasmus Dahlin to provide some motivation.

“Nothing’s coming easy, that’s for sure,” Krueger said. “We need to prepare ourselves for a reaction. We’ve got Pittsburgh again. The hits on Dylan and Rasmus, they’re boiling the blood right now, and we just need to show reaction.”

