Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Idaho 83-45

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP)Fardaws Aimaq recorded 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Utah Valley to an 83-45 win over Idaho on Monday.

Connor Harding had 14 points and seven rebounds for Utah Valley (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tim Fuller added 11 points. Justin Harmon had 10 points.

Trevante Anderson had 13 points for the Vandals (1-4).

