Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OREM, Utah (AP)Fardaws Aimaq recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 66-56 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Tim Fuller had 13 points and nine rebounds for Utah Valley (12-6, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Le’Tre Darthard also scored 13 points and Connor Harding had 12 points.

Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 21 points for the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5). Mike Adewunmi added 11 points and six rebounds, and Justin Johnson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51