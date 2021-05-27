A’ja Wilson, Aces set to kick off two-game set against Fever

The Las Vegas Aces have the reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player in A’ja Wilson.

But it was Jackie Young who was most valuable in the Aces’ most recent victory.

Young scored a career-high 27 points to lead visiting Las Vegas to an 85-79 victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night.

“You’ve got to keep feeding the beast,” Wilson said of Young. “She led us.”

Wilson, Young and the rest of the Aces (3-2) will host the Indiana Fever (1-5) in consecutive games beginning Friday night. The two teams meet again Sunday.

Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Aces, who outscored Phoenix 14-4 in the final 4:09 of the Mercury’s first game without injured star Diana Taurasi. Chelsea Gray added 15 points and nine assists, and Dearica Hamby’s layup put Las Vegas ahead to stay with 1:06 remaining.

The Aces made 15 of 17 free throws to outscore Phoenix by five points at the line, had a seven-point advantage in second-chance points and a 16-point edge in points off turnovers.

Wilson has scored in double figures in 35 consecutive regular-season games.

Indiana lost to the visiting Washington Mystics 85-69 on Tuesday. The Fever are ahead of only the winless Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA standings.

“I felt like we were a step slow,” said Danielle Robinson, who scored 10 points. “We weren’t dictating. We were reacting to whatever they would do.”

The Fever are beginning a five-game road trip with the two-game set in Las Vegas.

“We’re just going to have to get better physically, mentally and grind every single day,” Robinson said.

The Fever fell behind the Mystics by 14 points at halftime and couldn’t catch up.

“We were not physical enough,” said coach Marianne Stanley, whose team’s only victory came against Washington last Sunday. “We weren’t as physical as the other day. We didn’t defend as well.

“We’re going to go out and play hard. Our test right now is to be better than we were (on Tuesday).”

–Field Level Media