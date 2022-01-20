Akin carries California Baptist over Tarleton State 88-84

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Daniel Akin had 22 points and 14 rebounds as California Baptist narrowly defeated Tarleton State 88-84 on Thursday night.

Akin shot 12 for 14 from the line. He added six blocks.

Reed Nottage had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for California Baptist (12-6, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Tre Armstrong added 14 points. Ty Rowell had 12 points.

Tarleton State totaled 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tahj Small had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Texans (8-12, 3-4). Freddy Hicks added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Noah McDavid had 15 points and six rebounds.

